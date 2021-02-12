TerrapinSportsReport - Big Ten announces Maryland-Nebraska makeup game

The Maryland men's basketball game versus Nebraska originally scheduled to be played Jan. 16 will be made up Feb. 16, the Big Ten announced.

The Jan. 16 meeting between the Terps and Corn Huskers was originally postponed due to positive COVID cases within the Nebraska program.

The Feb. 17 meeting between the Terps and Huskers, which was originally to take place in Lincoln, Nebraska, will now take place in College Park, Maryland as the second of two back-to-back meetings between the two teams on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday the 17th.

It marks the first time Maryland is set to play the same opponent back-to-back nights since Jan. 28-29, 1949 at Miami. It also marks the first time the Terps are set to play the same opponent on back-to-back nights at home since Feb. 7-8, 1927, against North Carolina.

Both games will tip at 7:00 p.m. ET and be televised on BTN.

SCHEDULE UPDATES:

Tuesday, February 16

MBB – Nebraska at Maryland – 7 pm ET on BTN (game rescheduled from January 16, 2021)

Wednesday, February 17

WBB – Illinois at Maryland – 1 pm ET on BTN or BTN+

MBB – Nebraska at Maryland – 7 pm ET on BTN (location flipped from Lincoln, Neb. to College Park, Md.)