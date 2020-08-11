TerrapinSportsReport - Big Ten cancels fall football season, hopeful to play in spring

Following a rollercoaster of a ride on Monday in which reports began to surface that the Big Ten would not have fall football, the league officially announced Tuesday afternoon the postponement of all fall sports, becoming the first Power 5 conference to do so.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

The postponement of Big Ten football comes just days after the release of a revised 10-game conference-only schedule.

The Maryland football program opened fall camp last Friday with six players choosing to opt out. Four days later all football operations are now on hold while teams await guidance on what is to come next.

“The decision announced today by the Big Ten Conference was made in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes," said Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans. "I know that for our student-athletes, returning to campus in the Fall is synonymous with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the sport they love. Not being able to compete this fall is disappointing for all of us, but I have every confidence they will remain resilient and strong in these trying times. We will continue to support every one of them and will work diligently with university leadership, local and state officials, and the conference to make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.”

There still remains hope that football can be played at some point during this academic calendar year, with the league announcing it will continue to evaluate a number of options including the possibility of competition in the spring