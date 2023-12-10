Maryland football landed a key addition from the transfer portal Dec. 10 when Bowling Green cornerback Jalen Huskey announced his commitment to the Terrapin program via social media.

Huskey, a Frederick, Maryland native who spent the final two years of his prep career at Quince Orchard High School, committed to the Terps immediately following an official visit to College Park.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder started all 12 games for Bowling Green this season as a true sophomore, finishing with 52 tackles (30 solo), six pass breakups, four interceptions and a tackle for loss, earning first-team All-MAC honors for his play.

Among Huskey's highlights this season was a 10-tackle performance versus Liberty and an interception of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Huskey played in nine games as a true freshman, recording seven total tackles.

Huskey, graded 23rd-best cornerback in the country by Pro Football Focus, fills a major need for the Terps, who are set to lose starting cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Ja'Quan Sheppard to the NFL Draft and backup corners Corey Coley Jr. and Gavin Gibson to the transfer portal.

Huskey joins the program with three years to play two and is expected to enroll this winter.