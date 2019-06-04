At one time, Battle planned to take his recruitment into the season, but his feelings were strong about Maryland and he has acted on those.

The cornerback out of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside took his official visit to Maryland over the weekend, and on that trip to College Park, he made his decision.

"I knew Maryland was right for me before we landed the plane at the airport for the visit," said Battle. "I just felt it. I was leaning towards them a little more like a week before, then the official visit put the icing on the cake.

"I committed to Maryland over Ole Miss and South Carolina. Ole Miss kind of creeped in and showed a lot of love lately.

"I made my decision over the weekend and I told the coaches Saturday night.

"Maryland is one of the best places I could live at. I’m wanted there the most out of any school that has offered me. The constant communication from everyone there, even the players was part of my reason to choose them too.

"Coach Locks (Mike Locksley) is a cool man and he knows how to coach and win. He’ll definitely have that offense on fire this season.

"As a Maryland commit, I feel as we can Take over the Big Ten because they were close to taking so many games last year against the best teams in the conference.

"I feel relieved and it is great to be committed to Maryland."