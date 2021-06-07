Bruce Shingler officially joins Maryland basketball staff

Mark Turgeon has officially added South Carolina assistant Bruce Shingler to his Maryland staff, the school announced Monday morning.

Shingler, a Prince George's County native, attended Bladensburg High School, where he both played and coached. He also coached the 17U team for local AAU powerhouse DC Assault, coaching a number of future collegiate stars, including McDonald's All-Americans Michael Beasley, Wally Judge and Quinn Cook.

“I am excited to welcome Bruce to our coaching staff as he makes his return to the DMV,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Bruce was born and raised in PG County and knows the region extremely well, having also coached at Towson and Morgan State, and on the AAU circuit. He checked all the boxes as a coach and recruiter and shares our program’s values. We look forward to Bruce and his family joining us in College Park.”

Shingler most recently spent the past five seasons as an assistant to Frank Martin at South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four back in 2017. The 2016-2017 team won a school record 26 games and were ranked as high as No. 16 in the AP poll during the season.

“I’m extremely thankful to Mark Turgeon for the opportunity to join the coaching staff and return to Maryland where I was born and raised. It is a dream come true,” Shingler said. “I’ve respected Mark Turgeon in this business for a long time for his work ethic, his desire to win, his passion for his players and his ability to lead young men down paths for success. Maryland’s basketball tradition and fan base is unmatched and I look forward to the challenge of meeting the standard of Terrapin basketball. On a personal note, Maryland is home. I grew up a Terp attending games at Cole Field House. My mother lived right across the street from campus. My wife, Lauren, went to St. John’s College High School. We can’t wait to get to campus and hit the ground running.”

Prior to his stint at South Carolina, Shingler spent four seasons as an assistant at Towson and one season as an assistant at Morgan State. He got his initial start in the college coaching ranks when he was hired by Frank Martin as an administrative assistant at Kansas State prior to the 2006-2007 season.

Shingler, who replaces longtime Maryland assistant Bino Rason, is the second new assistant to join Turgeon's staff this offseason, joining former Kansas star and Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning, who was hired following the departure of DeAndre Haynes, who left to take a job on Shaka Smart's staff at Marquette. Turgeon also recently hired former graduate assistant Brenton Petty as the program's new video coordinator. He most recently served as a basketball operations assistant for the Detroit Pistons, replacing Mark Bialkoski who left for an assistant coaching job at East Tennessee State.