With the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Maryland center Bruno Fernando, making the Angola native the first from his country ever drafted to the NBA and the third player from College Park to be drafted in the past two years. Fernando was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks, where he will join fellow former Terps Kevin Huerter and Alex Len.

“I’m thrilled for Bruno that his dreams of being drafted into the NBA have become a reality,” Turgeon said in a statement. “The Hawks are getting one of the hardest working players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching, and Bruno has an incredible opportunity in front of him. This is a special night for Bruno and his family, especially being the first Angolan to be drafted in the NBA’s history. I can’t wait to see what he achieves at the next level.”

Fernando recorded 22 double-doubles last season, tied for most in the Big Ten, while averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He led the Terps with 1.9 blocks per game last season while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 77.9 percent from the line. The only player in the Big Ten Conference to earn First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team honors, Fernando was also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which is presented annually to the nation’s top center.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound rim-protector joins Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson of the NBA G League’s Lakeland Magic as Maryland hoops stars that have been drafted in the last two years.

After playing 22.4 minutes per game and averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks as a freshman, Fernando went through the pre-draft process to test the NBA waters but ultimately decided before the May deadline to return to College Park for his sophomore year.

Fernando quickly became a fan-favorite at Maryland. Whether he was pounding his chest after a big block or flexing following a monster dunk, Fernando always brought energy and passion to the floor for the Terps. He finished his career in College Park second all-time on Maryland’s career field goal percentage list with a 59.5 percent mark, trailing only Buck Williams (61.5).