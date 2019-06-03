Camp offer leads to quick commitment for local OL Santana Saunders
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley secured the seventh commitment to the Terps’ 2020 class June 3 by landing two-star local lineman Santana Saunders. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound C.H. Flowers (Springdale, Md.) offensive tackle picked up an offer from Locksley earlier in the day and wasted no time by pledging to his hometown school just hours later.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news