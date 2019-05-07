MANALAPAN, N.J. -- Vanier College (Montreal, Quebec) 2020 four-star point guard Karim Mane has seen his stock rise while competing with Canada Elite on the Under Armour Association AAU circuit over the past few weeks, and while many high-majors are starting to hop on board and Mane is beginning to think about the official visits he will plan, one school is emerging as an early frontrunner and could be the first to host the 6-foot-4 Canadian guard later this month.

That school is Maryland and the Terps coaching staff has put the full-court press on Mane since head coach Mark Turgeon and his assistant Matt Brady paid him an in-school visit and extended an offer April 23.