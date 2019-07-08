Carolina four-star PG Carter Whitt 'excited' by Maryland offer
Point guard has been made the top priority position in upcoming recruiting classes for head coach Mark Turgeon and his staff, and the latest floor general to pick up a Maryland offer is Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 2021 four-star Carter Whitt, who received a long-awaited verbal from the Terps July 2.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news