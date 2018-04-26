Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Moore was the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft.

“I’m thrilled to be a Carolina Panther,” Moore said in a statement. “When that phone rang and I knew I was being selected, it was a special moment for me and my family. So much hard work and sacrifice from so many went into this becoming a reality. I want to thank God, my family, especially my mom, my coaches and teammates for helping me along this journey. I’m going to enjoy this moment, but can’t wait to get to Carolina to start preparing for the season.”

Moore, who was named first-team All-Big Ten and the league's top wide receiver this past season, led the league with a Maryland single-season record 80 receptions in 2017 despite having to play with four different quarterbacks due to injury. He also finished with a league-high 1,033 reception yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

After declaring for the draft, Moore further improved his stock at the NFL Draft Combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash while also posting a 39.5-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot broad jump, which was tops among all wide receivers.

The Carolina Panthers showed just how interested they were in Moore at Maryland's Pro Day, bringing new offensive coordinator Norv Turner as well as wide receivers coach Lance Taylor to College Park, frequently chatting up Moore and putting him through Panthers-specific routes.

“The Panthers are getting a special player and person,” said Maryland Head Coach DJ Durkin. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited for DJ and his family. I’ve seen firsthand how much hard work he’s put into becoming a great player and teammate. We’re thrilled to have him representing the Terps on Sunday’s.”

Moore will be joined in Charlotte by fellow Terps wide receiver alum and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith, who was traded to the Panthers earlier this offseason.

With his selection, Moore becomes the first Terp taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since fellow wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey was picked seventh overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2009.