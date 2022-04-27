Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young commits to Maryland

"As I continue to go through the NBA draft process, I am excited to announce that if I return to college I will be returning home to the University of Maryland. I want to thank Coach Sanchez and Charlotte for my time spent there. I am excited for the opportunity to play at UMD," Young tweeted.

Maryland and new head coach Kevin Willard landed a commitment from Charlotte transfer point guard Jahmir Young, he announced Wednesday afternoon via social media. His commitment came with a caveat however, that he will continue with the NBA Draft process for now.

Young chose the Terps over Georgetown and Miami.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Young was one of the most coveted lead guards in the transfer portal this spring after averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this past season. He was named First Team All-Conference USA, First Team NABC All-District 11 and Team MVP for a second consecutive season.

Young visited Maryland immediately after entering his name into the transfer portal, with the Terps immediately looking like the frontrunner to land his services. But a surprise visit to Georgetown and a visit to Miami, who just hired former Charlotte assistant Kotie Kimble, made things interesting.

With the addition of Young, a former Rivals three-star who played his AAU ball with local power Team Takeover, the Terps have landed their first player from right down the road at famed DeMatha Catholic since former McDonald's All-American Travis Garrison back in 2002.

With their new starting point guard now in the fold, Willard and the Terps currently have four remaining scholarships available for next year as they look to add another starting guard through the transfer portal, a backup guard and an impact big.