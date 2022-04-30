Chig Okonkwo selected by Tennessee Titans in 4th round of NFL Draft

After sitting out the 2020 season due to medical reasons, Okonkwo had a breakout senior season in 2021, starting all 13 games for the Terps while finishing second on the team with 52 receptions for 447 yards and a team-leading five receiving touchdowns. His 52 receptions were the second-most in program history by a tight end in a single season, only surpassed by Frank Wycheck's 58 receptions in 1990.

Former Terps tight end Chig Okonkwo was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 4th round with the No. 143 pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Okonkwo ranked first among all Big Ten tight ends for receptions in conference games (41) and second in receiving touchdowns (5) this past season en route to being named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Okonkwo first began to impress scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices and then saw his stock soar even higher after running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time among all tight ends.

Okonkwo is the first Maryland tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski in 2009 and is the highest drafted Terps tight end since Vernon Davis went sixth overall in 2006. He was the second Terrapin to be taken in the 2022 draft, joining defensive back Nick Cross, who was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round on Friday. Maryland has now had multiple players selected in four of the last five NFL Drafts.



