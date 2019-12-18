Owasso, Okla., running back Isaiah Jacobs saw his older brother, current NFL running back Joshua Jacobs , navigate the recruiting process four years earlier. On Wednesday, Jacobs decided that what worked well for his brother would also work well for him, as the four-star announced he was signing with Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley , who coached the older Jacobs at Alabama.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jacobs was one of the biggest surprises on National Signing Day, not just because of the school he chose, but also when he chose it. After talking with his brother following the conclusion of his high school season, Jacobs determined it was best to bypass the Early Signing Period and announce in February. He had only taken one official visit at that time, and it went to Oklahoma State the final weekend of the college football regular season.

That was the expectation until the night before Signing Day, when Jacobs surprised by announcing he would indeed sign in the early period. With Oklahoma State the only official visit he had taken, the Cowboys were the initial prediction from those following this recruitment. However, word started to leak that maybe another official visit had been taken under the radar and as Tuesday became Wednesday the buzz that Maryland was the school prompting the early signing. Jacobs made it official Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony at his school.



SCOUTING REPORT

A three-star prospect heading into his senior year, Jacobs made a big ratings jump in the most recent update and will finish as a four-star prospect. Unsurprisingly he has a running style resembling his brother, including good pad level, change of direction and forward lean that always sees him getting the most yards out of each carry. If needed, Jacobs will catch a pass out of the backfield, but the strength of his game is between the tackles where his powerful running style can wear down defenses over the course of a game. Compared to Maryland’s other four-star running back who signed Wednesday, Detroit’s Peny Boone, Jacobs has a lower center of gravity and is a little quicker in short spaces, but probably does not provide as much versatility.

WHICH TEAMS IT HURTS MOST

This past season Oklahoma State featured its most productive runner since NCAA record holder Barry Sanders. You would think that type of offensive performance would entice a home-state back to sign on as the heir apparent, but Jacobs opted for another course. He gave the Cowboys his first official visit, but was swayed to go out-of-state. Jacobs also would have been a big target for Arkansas had he taken this recruitment into January. A big four-star back to kick off the head coaching tenure of former offensive line coach Sam Pittman would have been a welcome start for the Razorbacks.