Maryland has been making waves on Signing Day and their latest major addition is former Ole Miss commit Neeo Avery. The defensive end out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is Maryland just their most recent commitment from the local powerhouse program.
Avery came back from knee injury in a big way this fall and really flashed as a defensive end. He is strong at the point of attack and does a good job using his hands to disengage from blockers before chasing down the ball carrier. Avery really shined as a pass rusher, using his natural athleticism, balance, and technique to get into the backfield. He has some technical issues to iron out and some physical maturing to do at the next level before he can be counted on as an impact player.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MARYLAND
Maryland has done a great job recruiting prospects out of Good Counsel over the years and Avery is their latest addition. Coming from the same school as Stefon Diggs, Avery can help the Terps continue to recruit the talent-rich local area known as the DMV. He's really going to help Maryland along the defensive front once he arrives on campus. The Terps have lost a number of front seven defenders to the transfer portal and Avery will help fill in those vacancies.