Maryland has been making waves on Signing Day and their latest major addition is former Ole Miss commit Neeo Avery. The defensive end out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is Maryland just their most recent commitment from the local powerhouse program.

WHAT THE TERPS ARE GETTING

Avery came back from knee injury in a big way this fall and really flashed as a defensive end. He is strong at the point of attack and does a good job using his hands to disengage from blockers before chasing down the ball carrier. Avery really shined as a pass rusher, using his natural athleticism, balance, and technique to get into the backfield. He has some technical issues to iron out and some physical maturing to do at the next level before he can be counted on as an impact player.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MARYLAND