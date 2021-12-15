Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 LB Jaishawn Barham chooses Maryland

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham prefers to do his talking on the field. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star stayed away from the limelight throughout his recruitment but college coaches around the country were clamoring to get his attention. Barham didn't take many visits, due in part to the extended dead period brought on by the pandemic, but he did take four official visits this season. Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, and Oklahoma got him and his family on campus for the red carpet treatment.

Barham announced his commitment to South Carolina on Saturday but rumors were swirling that he was leaning towards picking Maryland. During the live stream of his commitment ceremony, Barham said he would be playing for the Gamecocks but that decision didn't hold for very long. Barham committed to Maryland, giving the Terps a marquee commitment in their 2022 class.

In the end, Maryland won out because of their need for linebackers, how comfortable Barham was in that environment, and his longstanding relationships with many of the current players, recruits, and coaches.