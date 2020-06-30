TerrapinSportsReport - Could Maryland be in line to land another Fort Hill speedster?

Cumberland (Md.) Fort Hill might not be the most notable program in Maryland high school football, but the Allegany County public school is one that’s quite familiar to Terps fans. That’s because it’s the alma mater of one of the best running backs to play in the backfield in College Park in recent history, Ty Johnson, who now plays in the NFL for the Detroit Lions.

Maryland is dipping back into the Fort Hill well again and this time has its sights set on 2022 athlete Breven Stubbs, who draws comparisons to Johnson because of his comparable blazing speed but is focused on creating his own legacy according to his head coach Todd Appel.

Maryland became Stubbs’ first college offer on June 15, and Appel says the Terps would be getting a strong addition to their team on and off the field.