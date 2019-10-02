Maryland basketball's Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen 'Stix' Smith were selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team as voted on by a panel of conference media members, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Cowan, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, was one of three unanimous choices, along with Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston and Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson.



Cowan led the Terps in scoring (15.6 ppg), assists (4.4 apg) and steals (0.9 spg) for a second straight season last year as a junior. He also helped lead Maryland to it's second NCAA Tournament in three years, advancing to the Round of 32.

Smith is coming off of an impressive freshman campaign in which he recorded five double-doubles and finished with the 5th-most rebounds for a freshman in program history. He finished third in scoring last season (11.7 ppg) and is the Terps' top returning rebounder (6.8 rpg) and shot blocker (1.2 bpg). Smith was also named conference player of the week three times, the first Terp to do so since Melo Trimble during the 2014-2015 season.

Smith had arguably his two best games of the season in the NCAA Tournament last March, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds versus Belmont and LSU. He has since put on over 30 pounds of muscle during the offseason and is rated the No. 18 player in the country heading into the season by Andy Katz.

Maryland and Michigan State were the only two schools to have multiple selections to the preseason all-league team.