After no Terps heard their names called during the three days, seven rounds and 253 selections of the NFL Draft a year ago, Maryland football is back in the limelight in 2018, with junior wide receiver D.J. Moore projected as a possible first round pick following an impressive performance at the NFL Combine. Moore, along with junior cornerback JC Jackson who is projected as a mid-round draft pick and thirteen other Terps took part in this year’s Pro Day, which was held inside the recently renovated and still-under-construction Cole Field House. A few former Terps also participated in Pro Day, with former first-team All-Big Ten cornerback Will Likely and former wideout Teldrick Morgan also going through drills with current players. The Pro Day participants took part in weight room drills, the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill and several position-specific workouts. In all, 30 NFL teams were represented at the Terps’ Pro Day, including seven coaches and four scouting directors with two likely draftees on hand, including a possible first rounder.

Panthers put full court press on DJ Moore

With all of the talk locally about the Redskins and Ravens possibly looking to draft D.J. Moore in the first or second round, it was the Carolina Panthers that appeared to give Moore the most attention throughout the Terps Pro Day. Among the seven coaches in attendance were former Washington Redskins head coach and current Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner. He was joined by Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Lance Taylor. Both Turner and Taylor were frequently seen chatting with Moore throughout the proceedings, while Taylor had Moore run what appeared to be some routes specific to what the Panthers do. With more and more outlets projecting Moore possibly climbing to the first round, one could easily argue the Carolina Panthers make the most sense. After trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s trade deadline, the Panthers were left with just Devin Funchess and a now-injured Curtis Samuel at wideout. To add depth this offseason, the Panthers traded for former Terp wideout and two-time Super Bowl champ Torrey Smith who spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. That leaves Carolina in major need at wide receiver. The Panthers have the No. 24 pick in the first round and the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft. But Carolina isn't the only team showing strong interest in the 6-foot, 210-pounder from the City of Brotherly Love. Asked about any upcoming meetings with NFL teams, Moore said he plans to visit with the Dallas Cowboys on April 3, the Carolina Panthers on April 10 and the New England Patriots on April 16. As for the hometown Philadelphia Eagles, Moore admitted being drafted by the reigning Super Bowl champs would be special. “Any team that takes me, at this point, it’s going to be exciting,” said Moore. “But the Eagles, It’d probably be more exciting because I’d be back home with my family and they wouldn’t have to travel as far, so that would be exciting.”

JC Jackson drawing interest

With more and more NFL teams preferring physical corners that thrive in press coverage, Maryland junior defensive back JC Jackson is on quite a few team's radars after a strong showing at this year's NFL Combine. Jackson, who did not run the 40 at the Terps' Pro Day, ran an official 4.46 40-yard dash time and put up 14 reps on the bench press at the combine. And while he did not run for scouts at Maryland's Pro Day, he did go through some drills. Afterwards, Jackson told reporters that he had secured a meeting with the New England Patriots immediately following the Terps' Pro Day, with one meeting completed and another upcoming. "I've had one visit so far to the Saints," said Jackson. "I have another visit coming up Monday with the Oakland Raiders. "It was a good experience. You're just living your dream. This is all I wanted to do coming up as a kid, go to the NFL, go to different teams. So I'm just enjoying the process and thankful for the opportunity." Jackson said he met with the Saints' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as well as secondary coach Aaron Glenn, while in New Orleans. Following a solid showing at both the NFL Combine and the Terps Pro Day, Jackson projects to be taken anywhere from the sixth all the way up to the second round in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Other news and notes