Darrell Jackson enters transfer portal

Jackson is the second projected starter in the Terps' defensive front to announce he is leaving the program in the past two weeks, joining former Rivals250 outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Florida native appeared in all 13 games for the Terps last season as a true freshman, recording 22 tackles (15 solo) while also providing pressure up front.

The loss of Jackson is another big blow for a Maryland defensive front seven that already lost the previously mentioned Robinson as well as a pair of former Rivals100 prospects also from the Sunshine State in Terrence Lewis (UCF) and Branden Jennings (Kansas State).



