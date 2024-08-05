PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QTFpDUDAwOFNEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBMWkNQMDA4U0QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
DB Khmari Bing breaks down decision to become Maryland's first 2026 commit

Class of 2026 three-star cornerback Khmari Bing has committed to Maryland.
Ryan O'Bleness • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanobleness

Maryland has gotten things started in its 2026 recruiting class, as three-star defensive back Khmari Bing announced his pledge to the Terrapins on Monday, becoming UMD's first commit in the cycle.

Bing grew up in Washington, D.C. as a Maryland fan and he is excited to join the Terrapins in the future. Once he arrives on campus, Bing's goal is to help Maryland compete in the Big Ten and at the national level.

Despite being a class of 2026 prospect, the Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) defender felt that now was the right time for him to to make his commitment decision.

"What made me commit to Maryland was to get Maryland great again," Bing told Rivals. "I grew up a Maryland fan, but I've ultimately never seen them be able to play in the national championship. I think it's only right for me to commit because I can add to the team and we will make Maryland great again."

At Maryland, Bing will play under head coach Mike Locksley, defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Brian Williams, co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach for defense/cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and the rest of the staff.

As a defensive back, it is no surprise that Bing has built a strong relationship with Abdul-Rahim, while he continues to build bonds with the other coaches as well.

"I'm just getting to know the other coaches, but Coach Aazaar is who I’m the closest with because when he came to the school to see me, it was like a bond, and when he came to my practice, we were chatting it up like family."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Bing has good height and length as a defensive back. He is listed as a cornerback by Rivals and could very well end up playing there at the college level, but he also has the versatility to play elsewhere. In fact, Maryland's staff knows it can move him around the secondary if needed.

"I’m being recruited as a versatile defensive back," Bing noted. "My game is one of a kind — I’m coachable, I have leadership skills and I’m a dog on the field."

Bing has not visited Maryland recently, but he has been to College Park in the past, and of course plans to return in the future. He was impressed with the Terps' facilities during his previous trip.

"The last time I visited Maryland was like a year ago," Bing said. "My favorite part was the indoor football facility."

Bing had additional scholarship offers from Auburn, Boston College, Charlotte, Florida, Miami( FL.), Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech.

Bing had one final message for Terrapins fans, which has become a catchphrase for Maryland commits:

"Free grandma!"

