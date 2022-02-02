Delaware QB Cameron Edge reclassifies to 2022, signs with Maryland

Originally a member of the 2023 class, Edge held offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin and more.

The possibility of Edge classifying up to the 2022 class seemed to really pick up steam ahead of a visit the weekend of Jan. 21. The visit went extremely well and was followed up by a second visit the following weekend as details were ironed out to make the reclassification a reality.

Edge's name should be a familiar one to local football fans. He began his high school career just down the street from Maryland's campus at DeMatha Catholic, earning his first career start in a WCAC playoff game as a freshman.

Edge was the starting quarterback at DeMatha as a sophomore during a COVID-shortened spring season before deciding to return home to Delaware to play for his hometown Smyrna High School as a junior.

Playing back home in front of his friends and family this past fall, Edge threw for 2,990 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions, completing over 67 percent of his pass attempts. He was named Delaware Class 3A First-Team All-State as well as Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year.

Before landing Edge, the Terps were looking at the possibility of going into fall camp with just two scholarship quarterbacks in returning starter Taulia Tagovailoa and incoming freshman Jayden Sauray. At 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, Edge brings some size to the quarterback room next fall, along with a strong, accurate arm.