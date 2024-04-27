Glaze is the first Maryland player to be selected thus far in the 2024 draft and is the third Terrapin offensive lineman to be selected in the last two drafts with Jaelyn Duncan and Spencer Anderson being chosen in 2023. It also marks the first time Maryland has had an offensive lineman selected in back-to-back drafts since 2009-10 (Jaime Thomas & Bruce Campbell).

Former Terps offensive tackle Delmar Glaze was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round with the 77th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night. He is Maryland's highest drafted offensive lineman since Melvin Fowler was selected No. 76 overall in the 2002 draft.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Glaze started every game at left tackle for the Terps this past season.

Glaze was the second-rated pass-blocking tackle in the Big Ten via Pro Football Focus with a grade of 83.6 and the fourth-rated tackle overall (min 750 snaps), helping the Terps to the the top-ranked passing offense (278.9 passing ypg) in the Big Ten. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten and participated in the NFL Combine and was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

For Las Vegas, Friday night's selection of Glaze marked the second consecutive draft that the Raiders have chosen a Terp after taking defensive back Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round of last year's draft. The Raiders also selected Campbell in 2010 and famously selected former Terps wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft with the No. 7 overall pick.

The draft concludes on Saturday, with several Terps still hoping to be selected, including safety Beau Brade.