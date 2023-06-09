The Terps picked up a big addition to the 2024 recruiting class June 9, as DeMatha offensive lineman Terez Davis announced his commitment to Maryland via social media.

Davis chose the Terps over Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and more.

The Terps appeared to be possibly on the outside looking in just a few weeks back, as Davis had scheduled official visits to Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech during the month of June.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tackle unofficially visited Maryland Friday, June 2 and followed that up with another unofficial visit to College Park the following day, as he continued to build a strong relationship with head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps' staff. Following those visits, Davis chose to cancel his Virginia Tech official visit and replace it with an official visit to Maryland the weekend of June 23.

A week later, Davis made the decision to cancel his first scheduled official visit to Georgia Tech and instead commit to Maryland.

Davis becomes the fifth member of the Terps' 2024 recruiting class and the first offensive lineman. He also becomes the first DeMatha product to commit to Maryland since former Rivals100 safety Nick Cross committed to Locksley and the Terps back in 2019.