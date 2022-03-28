Demeioun Robinson enters transfer portal

Maryland sophomore outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday via social media.

Robinson, a former Rivals250 four-star prospect out of Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard, appeared in all 13 games with one start for the Terps last season, totaling 19 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss for 18 yards and two sacks for 16 yards. He was named a Midseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN.

The loss of Robinson is a big blow for linebacker unit that already lost a pair of former Rivals100 prospects from the same class to the transfer portal in Terrence Lewis (UCF) and Branden Jennings (Kansas State).