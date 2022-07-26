Demus expected to be ready for season opener according to Locksley

According to Locksley, Demus is "ahead of schedule" as he returns from a devastating knee injury suffered versus Iowa on Oct. 1, 2021.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley took to the podium at Big Ten Media Days Tuesday morning and dropped some big news with regards to fifth-year senior Dontay Demus.

Demus totaled 28 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns in just five games last year, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards at the time of his season-ending injury.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder's explosiveness had him on NFL radars heading into last season, but Demus made the decision to rehabilitate at Maryland and return for a fifth season with the Terps instead of entering the draft after missing the final eight games of 2021.

According to Locksley, Demus recently hit 22 miles per hour on their tracking software, showing his explosiveness is back following surgery and with just a little over a month until the start of the 2022 season.

"Dontay is ahead of schedule," said Locksley. "Really, really impressed with how he's returned. Our training staff, led by Brian Simerville, has done a tremendous job of getting Dontay back. I think last week he broke 21 or 22 on the catapult, which means he's got that explosiveness back."

With Demus likely to sit out a good portion of training camp in order to avoid any setbacks, the expectation, according to Locksley, is that Demus will suit up for the Terps in their season opener Sept. 3 versus Buffalo.

"We do expect him, barring any setbacks during training camp, which we'll do a good job of trying to protect him and get him to that opening game, but there is the expectation that we'll see Dontay Demus playing in the first game," Locksley said.

Assuming Demus does play Sept. 3, the Terps would open the season with one of the most talented and experienced wide receiver corps in America. Junior wideout Rakim Jarrett is coming off of a 62-catch season a year ago in which he led the Terps in receptions, while newcomer Jacob Copeland led the Florida Gators with 41 catches last season.