Demus Jr. to miss remainder of season

Maryland senior star wideout Dontay Demus Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury versus Iowa, head coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly press conference.

Locksley wouldn't delve any further into the specifics of Demus' injury, noting that he will have it looked at and evaluated this week.

Demus was having an exceptional season heading into Maryland's matchup with Iowa, with over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in three of the Terps' first four games. He had four catches for 61 yards during the first quarter of the Terps' loss to Iowa before suffering the injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter, where his right leg twisted awkwardly while being tackled.

With Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa's favorite target now out of for the rest of the season, the Terps will likely have to rely more heavily on Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones.

Demus currently leads the Terps in receptions (28) and receiving yards (507), to go along with three touchdowns. He was Maryland's leading receiver in 2019 and 2020, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last fall. For his career, Demus has 103 receptions for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns.