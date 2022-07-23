Dillan Fontus joins high school teammate in committing to Maryland

Maryland scored a Daily Double on Saturday, when Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie three-star defensive end Dillan Fontus joined high school teammate Tayvon Nelson in committing to to the Terps.





The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 24 along with high school teammate Tayvon Nelson, who committed to Maryland just minutes before Fontus.

Fontus and Nelson become the third pair of high school teammates to commit to the Terps this cycle, joining Pallotti's Alex Moore and Daniel Wingate, as well as Orlando (Fla.) Jones' Derrick Rogers and Dylan Wade.

Fontus is the 18th commit overall and the second from the Empire State in Maryland's 2023 class. He is currently the top-ranked player in the state of New York. He joins Bergen Catholic three-star DJ Samuels as the second defensive end in the class.



