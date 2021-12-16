Dontay Demus Jr. announces he will return to Maryland next season

After a strong signing day Wednesday that included flipping and signing Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Maryland football got even more good news Thursday evening when senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announced via social media that he planned to return for a fifth season.

Playing in just five games this past season, Demus recorded 28 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns. He was the team's leading receiver through the five games he played in.

Demus suffered a season-ending knee injury returning a kickoff during the second quarter of the Terps' home game versus then-No. 5 Iowa. He was carted off the field when he yelled to the home crowd "I'll be back."

Prior to his injury, several NFL Draft experts had Demus ranked among the top 10 wideouts in all of college football with some believing he could be drafted as high as the second or third round.

Demus finished the 2021 season tied for sixth among the program's all-time leaders in reception touchdowns with 13 and ranked eighth in reception yards with 1,775. His 106 receptions currently rank 13th all-time and he needs just eight more catches to move past Guilian Gary (113 catches) and into the top 10.

With Demus' announcement, the Terps are now expected to return their record-setting starting quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa along with his top receiving target to form what should hopefully be one of the top pass catching duos in the country.