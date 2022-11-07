The Early Signing Period is six weeks away and the pressure is building. Highly ranked prospects around the country are closing in on their final decisions and the all important final visits are coming. Here is a look at the top remaining storylines in the East as the Early Signing Period looms large on the horizon.

Will Nyckoles Harbor really wait until February?

This whole column could be only about Harbor because there is a lot to sift through. The five-star and track superstar out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll says he is not going to sign until the late National Signing Day in February because he didn't get to take all his visits. That being said, Harbor will have taken all of his official visits by the time the Early Signing Period rolls around if everything works out as planned. LSU is currently scheduled to host him for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 2 followed by Maryland and then Miami over the next two weekends. There will be a lot of pressure on Harbor and his family to sign after taking those visits. On the other hand, Harbor's trip to LSU might have to be rescheduled if Archbishop Carroll makes it to the championship game. He also would like to return to Michigan and South Carolina for visits before signing, which would be very difficult to do prior to the Early Signing Period.

*****

Is Samson Okunlola a lock for Miami?

Okunlola doesn't reveal much when it comes to the inner workings of his recruitment but it isn't hard to see how much he likes Miami. He nearly committed to the Canes during the summer and just took a surprise unofficial visit to Miami this weekend. Okunlola took official visits to Alabama, Miami and Michigan State this summer and possible official visits to Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia and Penn State are on the table. There isn't a decision date lined up yet but he is planning on enrolling early so an announcement isn't too far off.

*****

Did Georgia just lock in a commitment from Daevin Hobbs?

The scene in Athens over the weekend made a huge impression with recruits and Hobbs was already really excited about Georgia. The four-star defensive lineman has been working on choosing among Georgia, Tennessee or Alabama and is set to commit on Nov. 25, his mother's birthday. Was the result of the game a bit of foreshadowing? Watching the Georgia defensive front wreak havoc on Tennessee's high-powered offense could have a lasting impact on Hobbs, much to the delight of Georgia's coaches and fans.

*****

Could North Carolina hang on to Kaveion Keys?

This is a tough call. Keys didn't commit to North Carolina to hold a spot but he has been looking around and Penn State is the other likeliest option. He was just at Penn State for the White Out game against Minnesota a couple weeks ago. Keys really enjoyed his time there and rumors popped up about an impending decommitment from UNC. That hasn't happened … yet. It's certainly something to monitor as the Early Signing Period gets closer.

*****

Will five-star QB Jadyn Davis influence other recruits?