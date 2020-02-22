ESPN College GameDay will return to College Park following a 15-year hiatus when the Terps host Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 29, the network announced Feb. 22.

"We are thrilled to have been selected to host ESPN College GameDay next week," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. "It will be an incredible day for our program, fans and community. We can't wait to show Rece, Jay, Seth, LaPhonso and the rest of the crew what College Park is all about!"

Maryland hosted ESPN College GameDay during the show's inaugural season in 2005 when the Terps topped No. 7 Duke 99-92 in OT on Feb. 12.

It will mark the fourth time the Terps have been a part of College GameDay, following an appearance at Michigan State in 2016 and then earlier this season in East Lansing before the Terps knocked off the Spartans 67-60 on Feb. 15.



The Terps are currently alone atop the Big Ten standings at 12-3 with a two-game lead and five games remaining in the regular season. The Feb. 29 meeting between the Terps and Spartans could very likely have big implications in determining who wins the conference regular season title.

The XFINITY Center doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for the event. Admission is free and open to both students and the general public. Parking is free in select lots surrounding the XFINITY Center. Please obey all posted parking signage. Maryland's clear bag policy will be enforced. Check out umterps.com/gameday for updated information throughout the week.