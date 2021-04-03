TerrapinSportsReport - Fatts Russell to Maryland

The Terps added their second transfer in less than an hour Saturday when Rhode Island graduate transfer point guard Daron 'Fatts' Russell announced via Instagram that he will spend his final season at Maryland.

Russell chose the Terps over a group of 13 finalists that included schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Gonzaga, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and more.

Russell comes to Maryland following a decorated career at Rhode Island. He became the school's all-time leader in assists and was also the team's leading scorer (14.7 ppg) this season.

As a junior at Rhode Island, Russell averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.87 steals per game. His 2.87 steals per game ranked second nationally. He was named both First-Team All-Atlantic 10 and All-Defensive team following the 2019-2020 season.

The 5-foot-11 playmaker gives Maryland an experienced ball handler which the Terps desperately lacked following the graduation of Anthony Cowan. Maryland was forced to slide sophomore wing Hakim Hart over to the starting point guard spot with Eric Ayala as the team's other primary ball handler.

Russell brings the reputation as one of the nation's premier on-ball perimeter defenders to a Maryland team which finished this season as one of the top defensive teams in the country.

Russell already has some ties to his new team as he played high school ball at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia with current Terps forward Donta Scott. He finished his high school career as Imhotep's all-time leader in points, assists and steals. Russell was a three-star prospect coming out of high school with offers from Seton Hall, Temple, California and more according to Rivals.