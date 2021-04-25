TerrapinSportsReport - Favour Aire focusing on development

Favour Aire , a four-star prospect who is ranked No. 55 in the 2022 Rivals150, is playing travel ball with New World on the 3SSB circuit. He holds more than 10 offers, but there are already a few programs that are standing out above the rest.

USC: “They play a lot with their big men. I mean over the past four years they have put all their big guys in the league. They are a school that focuses greatly on their bigs, that is what really attracts me to the school.”

Maryland: “I am from Maryland; I have been to like two or so bigs now. They play through their bigs and let them stretch the floor a little bit. They know how to use their bigs a lot. They had 'Sticks' (Jalen Smith) who went to the league last year.”

Seton Hall: “They had a big man who won the Kareem Abdul Jabbar award a couple of years back. I know that when they have a talented big, they know how to use him and play through him.”

Indiana: “They have Trayce Jackson-Davis right now, a good big. They know how to use their bigs and have success. I have not talked to the new head coach yet, but the assistant who is recruiting me has been in touch.”

Rutgers: “They are a school who has a good big there now, while he stretches the floor a little and isn’t a true big man, they know how to play inside-out.

“Michigan is really the only school who has not offered me and is talking to me consistently.”