A trio of Terps earned all-conference honors Monday evening, with Bruno Fernando being named First Team All-Big Ten, Anthony Cowan being named Second Team All-Big Ten and Jalen Smith being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

It was an historic sophomore campaign for second year big man Bruno Fernando, who was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches. Fernando dominated the paint this season, recording 15 double-doubles versus Big Ten opponents, more than anyone else in league play. In all, Fernando finished the regular season with 20 double-doubles, which ranked seventh nationally and third in the Big Ten. He also finished the regular season ranked first in the Big Ten and 13th nationally, shooting 62.4 percent from the field this season.

A native of Angola, Fernando also earned All-Defensive Team honors for his efforts in the paint, ranking 13th nationally and second in the Big Ten with 10.5 rebounds per game, including a league-best 11.4 rebounds per game in conference play. He also finished third in the Big Ten in blocks per game (1.9). Fernando was the only player in the league to earn First Team and All-Defensive Team honors this season.

Cowan became a two-time All-Big Ten selection on Monday, earning Second Team honors this year after being named to the Third Team a season ago.

Cowan finished the regular season as the Terps' leading scorer for a second straight year, averaging 15.9 points per game. He also led the team in assists, dishing out 4.3 assists per game.

Cowan became the 28th 1300-point scorer in program history this season when he eclipsed the milestone with a 15-point outburst against Penn State on Feb. 27. Cowan is just the sixth player in Maryland history to record at least 1300 points and 400 assists in a career, joining John Lucas, Walt Williams, Johnny Rhodes, Greivis Vasquez and Melo Trimble.

Smith earned a spot on the All-Freshman team after an impressive rookie campaign in which the Baltimore native averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in conference play. He also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors three times throughout the season.

Smith becomes the fourth Terrapin to garner Big Ten All-Freshmen Team honors since Maryland entered the conference, joining Melo Trimble (2014-15), Diamond Stone (2015-16) and Bruno Fernando (2017-18).

Smith's 6.6 rebounds per game were third among all freshmen in the Big Ten, while is four double-doubles tied for third-most by a freshman in program history with Diamond Stone, trailing only Jordan Williams (8) and Joe Smith (20).