Series history: Maryland and NC State are deadlocked in the all-time series 33-33-4, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 41-21 in Raleigh on Nov. 30, 2013 in what was their final conference game as a member of the ACC.

One of the biggest changes for NC State heading into Friday's bowl game will be at offensive coordinator, as Tim Beck will not be in the booth calling offensive plays for the Wolfpack after being hired as the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.

With Beck off to Myrtle Beach, running backs coach and one-time Duke offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will take over the play calling duties for the Wolfpack. Roper is best known for his fast paced ho-huddle offense he ran at Duke while serving under David Cuttcliffe.

The Wolfpack were led by redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley in the regular season finale versus the Tar Heels, out-dueling UNC star quarterback Drake Maye in a win over their hated rivals. But true freshman QB MJ Morris has been practicing ahead of the bowl game and is expected back after missing the final two games of the regular season. It is very likely Maryland's defense will see both Finley and Morris on Friday with Roper sticking with whoever has the hot hand later in the game.

State has the ability to shut down opponent's run game

NC State enters Friday's bowl game with the No. 11-ranked rushing defense in the country, allowing opponents to rush for just 102.8 yards per game this season. The Wolfpack are ranked ahead of Wisconsin and Penn State, two teams the Terps played earlier this season that both also rank inside the top-20 of rush defenses.

The Wolfpack like to blitz and will likely bring pressure against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the bowl game. Tagovailoa is one of the best QBs in the country at making plays while being flushed out of the pocket. But he is also known to get rattled when the defense is able to actually get to him in the pocket with a big sack. This matchup will be one to watch throughout the game.

NC State kicking game among the nation's best

While Maryland fans are familiar with Terps kicker Chad Ryland, who has been a reliable source of points this season, they have likely never heard of NC State kicker Christopher Dunn, who was this season's recipient of the Groza Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best placekicker. Dunn finished 24 of 25 on field goal attempts with 10 of those makes coming on attempts from 40 yards or further. Like Ryland, his longest made field goal this season was from 53 yards. He was also a perfect 200-of-200 on extra point tries for his career.

Should this game come down to the leg of either team's kicker, it is worth noting that NC State is one of the few teams with a kicker who has the experience, accuracy and length of Ryland.