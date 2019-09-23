Here's an early look at Maryland's Big Ten opener Friday night versus No. 12 Penn State:

Head Coach: James Franklin (sixth year, 48-21)

Record: 3-0 in 2019, 9-4 in 2018

Series notes: Maryland trails the all-time series 39-2-1 with Penn State having won the last meeting Nov. 24, 2018 by a score of 38-3 in Happy Valley.

Early line: Maryland +7

Over/Under: 57

Brown's journey to the top of the depth chart

It was DMV native Ricky Slade who entered the season atop the Nittany Lions' depth chart at running back. But following Penn State's 17-10 win over in-state rival Pittsburgh, it is Journey Brown who now sits atop the depth chart. Brown had a big day against the Panthers, rushing 10 times for 109 yards and is now averaging 8.3 yards per carry on the season. Slade, meanwhile, has struggled so far this season, having rushed for only 21 yards and averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. Brown, Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have all carried the ball at least once in all three of Penn State's games this season, but for now, Brown is the leader of the pack.

Slow start for Penn State

After exploding for 79 points in the season opener versus Idaho, Penn State has struggled putting points on the board in the first half of each of their past two games. The Nittany Lions were only able to muster seven points in the first half at home versus Buffalo before exploding for 38 points in the second half of a 45-13 win. Then the following week versus Pitt the Nittany Lions again were only able to score 10 first-half points before finally coming away with a 17-10 victory over a Pitt squad that upset UCF this past weekend.

Maryland scored 56 and 42 first-half points in each of their first two home games this season. If the Terps are able to get out to another fast start and PSU is slow to get on the board, it could help Maryland build some early momentum.

Clifford can sling it

With Trace McSorely off to the NFL and Tommy Stevens transferring during the offseason, there was some uncertainty coming into the season at the quarterback position for the Nittany Lions. Three games into the season, that uncertainty is no more, with sophomore Sean Clifford thriving. Through three games, Clifford has thrown for 781 yards and six touchdowns. More importantly, he is yet to throw an interception. Clifford has good size for the position and has shown the ability to make all the throws. Maryland will need to bring pressure and rattle him early and often.

Locksley on Penn State

“They’re a well-coached team in all three phases. They’ve got dynamic skill in the receiver position, number one [KJ Hamler] is a big time player for them. They’ve got three guys, I know Justin Shorter, big single-side receiver about 6’4” about 230 pounds, a really physical guy. They rotate three running backs in there, but I think it all starts with the quarterback [Sean] Clifford.He’s a guy that can beat you with his arm and his legs, he’s made plays where I’ve seen him run away from defense as a ball carrier, but also has thrown the ball really well. When you look at those guys on defense, I think their front four are very concerning to us with the two inside backers. Their front seven, very stout, very athletic and they’ve got a lot of experience when you look back on the backend with the secondary as well. [KJ] Hamler also serves as a returner, so in the kick game we have to do a great job in making sure we can contain him. Again I think these guys are a well-coached bunch and they’ve got them playing at a high level, so for us we’re going to have to obviously match them with their execution and how we approach the game. I think Friday, our guys will be excited about this opportunity, but we’re going to have togo out and play well to have an opportunity to take care of business.”