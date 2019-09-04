Here's an early look at Maryland's first ranked opponent in 2019, the No. 21 Syracuse Orange:

Head Coach: Dino Babers (fourth year, 19-19)

Record: 1-0 in 2019, 10-3 in 2018

Series notes: Syracuse leads the all-time series 19-15-2 with the Terps having won the last meeting in 2014 by a score of 34-20 inside the Carrier Dome.

Early line: Maryland -2

Over/Under: 57

DeVito struggles in first career start

Syracuse redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito got his first career start in Week 1 versus Liberty, but struggled throwing the ball, completing less than 50 percent of his passes with a couple of interceptions and no touchdowns. Big things were expected of DeVito coming into the 2019 season with him earning preseason All-ACC honors from several outlets.



Despite his struggles in Syracuse's opener, DeVito has experience in big, pressure-filled situations, having come on in relief for starter Eric Dungey versus Florida State and North Carolina last season to help lead the Orange to victory in both games.

Orange defense dominates

Maryland isn't the only team coming into Saturday's game having held their opponent scoreless, as Syracuse also pitched a shutout in their opener on the road at Liberty. Syracuse managed to hold Liberty to 234 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers and recording eight sacks.

Syracuse was particularly stingy versus the run, with Liberty gaining -4 yards on the ground. The Orange boast a pair of talented ends along the defensive line in seniors Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman who each recorded double-digit sacks a season ago. The duo combined for 2.5 sacks in the season opener versus the Flames.



In the defensive backfield, sophomore defensive back Andre Cisco earned All-America honors last season as a true freshman after recording a nation-leading seven interceptions. He picked up right where he left off last season in the season opener with six tackles and an interception versus Liberty.

Syracuse brings a deep running back group

Llike Maryland, Syracuse has some talented running backs of their own, starting with senior Mo Neal, who accounted for 997 yards of total offense and five touchdowns a season ago. Sophomore Jarveon Howard rushed for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. The Orange also add Oklahoma transfer and DMV native Abdul Adams to the mix this season. Adams rushed for over 500 yards and started four games as a sophomore in 2017 for the Sooners. The trio combined for 170 yards and three touchdowns last week versus Liberty.



Familiar faces

Saturday's game will be a homecoming for many on Syracuse's roster, as the Orange have double-digit members of the team from the DMV.

Some will be facing high school teammates, like Terps wide receiver Dontay Demus, who used to line up opposite Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson when both attended Friendship Collegiate in Washington, D.C. Or Maryland sophomore cornerback Vincent Flythe, who will be facing Syracuse sophomore linebacker Juan Wallace, who he shared the field with at H.D. Woodson.

Then there is Terps senior wideout and punt returner DJ Turner, who kept in contact with Syracuse coaches after committing to Maryland following a coaching change. The familiar faces and recruiting storylines should give players on both sides a bit of extra motivation as they take the field Saturday.

Locksley on Syracuse

"Syracuse is a team that won 10 games a year ago. A well deserved ranking going into the season, a well coached program. Dino Babers, who I've known for quite a long time in the business is one of the best offensive minds and has done a great job in building that program. Much like us, they have quite a few guys from the DMV area on their roster, which I think makes this type of game interesting for us, as our guys have an opportunity to compete against guys they've played against in their high school days.

"They return eights starters on the defensive side of the ball, which to me, I had an opportunity to watch them on film, they are really aggressive on the defensive side of the ball, really well coached. They had a shutout last week against a Liberty team that has done some really good things on the offensive side of the ball under Coach Freeze and the style of offense he runs. So any time you get a shutout that's a huge thing and there defense has the well deserved reputation of being a strength for those guys.

"On the offensive side of the ball they are very explosive. They've got a couple of playmakers out on the perimeter. You know, number one is a dangerous wide receiver as well as a talented punt return guy. Their quarterback played in some games last year and is experienced in the system. They have two strong runners in the backfield, so we expect this to be a very hard fought game. We expect to get the version of Syracuse that is the best that they can be going into this game."