Maryland’s spring football concluded with a Red-White scrimmage last month that showed some encouraging signs for the Terps. Fall camp will be the next glimpse we get of how the Michael Locksley era is progressing in College Park, but there will be many new additions to the team to observe. Many of the newcomers will need time to be coached up and grow into their roles, but a handful of them should be able to hit the ground running and have an immediate impact next season. TSR takes a look at five fall camp additions to keep an eye on because of their potential to contribute heavily in 2019.

Josh Jackson - QB

Josh Jackson (USA TODAY Sports)

The Virginia Tech grad-transfer will enter College Park as the favorite to win the starting quarterback position for the Terps because of his skill set and past experience. Jackson is a dual-threat signal caller who posted impressive numbers in the ACC with the Hokies. He’ll step into a quarterback room at Maryland that is perhaps stronger than it has been in recent history but still lacks a proven starter that can bring consistency to the table. Jackson was named a team captain for Virginia Tech entering last season before undergoing surgery on his fractured left tibia that he injured at the end of September. Jackson was forced to miss the remainder of the season but will graduate from Blacksburg May 16 and will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Terps. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound gunslinger is the son of a former college coach and brings a whole new level of experience to the quarterback position in College Park. Jackson threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman with the Hokies in 2017 and completed 62 percent of his passes for 575 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception in three games last year, including a 24-3 win over then-No. 19-ranked Florida State in Tallahassee. It will be very interesting to see what Jackson can do in Locksley’s high-octane offense.

Tyler Mabry - TE

When you beat Alabama out for a grad-transfer, it’s a good sign that he’s ready to come in and contribute right away. That’s exactly what the Terps did with Mabry, who was an All-MAC performer last season at Buffalo and is the type of well-rounded tight end Maryland has been lacking on its roster. Buffalo’s offense has been very run heavy in recent years so Mabry’s receiving stats won’t jump off the page, but he is a solid route runner for a player his size and has proven to have soft hands when called upon in the passing game. The Michigan native is also familiar with fellow newcomer Josh Jackson, who is also a Great Lake State native. Mabry told TSR shortly after his commitment that he used to workout with Jackson, so don’t be surprised to see some early chemistry from the two of them. The combination of Mabry and spring ball breakout Chigoziem Okonkwo should give Maryland the strongest set of tight ends it has had in a long time. Okonkowo admittedly needs more work on blocking, but that’s arguably where Mabry excels most so the two should complement each other nicely. Tight ends have seen very little action in College Park over the past few years, but that looks likely to change in 2019. Don’t forget, the position accounted for four touchdowns in the Terps’ spring game.

Nick Cross - S

Nick Cross

Cross is the gem of Maryland’s 2019 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit’s addition keeps Maryland’s streak of getting at least one top-five ranked player within its own state to stay at home alive and it will be hard to keep him off the field right away. A season-ending injury in spring camp to senior safety Antwaine Richardson further opens the door for Cross to receive early playing time. He’ll be thrown into a competition for the second starting safety position with defensive backs such as Jordan Mosely, Deon Jones, Fofie Bazzie, Raymond Boone, and Fa’Najae Gotay, and while others may have more college experience than Cross, the DeMatha product’s immense talent could easily end up trumping that obstacle. Cross already has the size and speed of a high-level college safety and could quickly become one of Maryland’s biggest playmakers on defense. He and Antoine Brooks on the backend of the Terps’ defense is a DMV duo that no opposing offense will be happy to see.

Colton Spangler - P

Maryland’s starting punter of the last three seasons, Wade Lees, has officially moved on from College Park and will be playing his final year of college ball at UCLA. This has left a big special teams void for the Terps. The punting throughout the spring was handled by sophomore Bentley Faulkner and senior Mike Shinsky and for the most part wasn’t pretty. The two combined to punt seven times for 181 yards in the Red-White scrimmage and each had several kicks shanked off the side of their foot. Spangler is an All-Anne Arundel County punter from Chesapeake High School and is a preferred walk-on who is said to have a serious leg. Anthony Pecorella is also a walk-on punter that will join the team in the fall, but Spangler might have the inside track to make the biggest splash right away. Spangler is a solid overall athlete who switched from soccer to football in seventh grade and served as a kicker and wide receiver for Chesapeake. He has also excelled in baseball as well as track and field.

Lance Legendre - QB