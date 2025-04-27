Five former Terps taken on final day of 2025 NFL Draft

The Terps had a total of six players taken in this year's draft with Tai Felton going to the Minnesota Vikings with the final pick of the third round on Friday night. It marked the most Maryland players taken in a single NFL Draft since 1986.

Maryland football saw five former Terps taken on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday as Ruben Hyppolite II, Jordan Phillips, Dante Trader Jr., Kaden Prather and Tommy Akingbesote all heard their names called.

Hyppolite, a linebacker, was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round with the 132nd overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

While many projected Hyppolite as a late-round pick or to even sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent, he impressed the Bears front office by running a 4.42 40-yard dash at Maryland's pro day.

A Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, Hyppolite led the Terps in tackles this past season. He participated in the Hula Bowl in his home state of Florida.

Phillips, a defensive lineman, was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round with the 143rd overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

A run-stopping defensive tackle, Phillips was a mainstay along the Terps' defensive front the past two seasons. He participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Trader, a safety, was also selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round with the 155th overall pick of the draft.

A two-sport athlete, Trader played lacrosse for the Terps as a sophomore, earning All-American honors as a short stick defensive midfielder.

On the gridiron, Trader started all 35 games played over the final three years of his Terps career, finishing second on the team in tackles twice while totaling five interceptions.

Prather, a wide receiver, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round with the 240th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

In two seasons with the Terps after transferring from West Virginia, Prather hauled in 98 passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. He showcased his big-play ability in 2023, finishing third in the Big Ten with an average of 15.9 yards per catch. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and East-West Shrine Bowl.

Akingbesote, a defensive lineman, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round with the 247th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Largo, Maryland native had a break out senior season, starting all 12 games and finishing as the team's leading tackler among defensive linemen. He also added 5.0 TFL,1.0 sack, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and East-West Shrine Bowl.