TerrapinSportsReport - Five-star freshman Terrence Lewis to miss spring following ACL surgery

Terrence Lewis, the highest-rated recruit in Maryland's incoming freshman class and an early enrollee, will miss the spring season as he recovers from ACL surgery, head coach Michael Locksley told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Locksley, Lewis suffered the injury prior to enrolling at Maryland and actually played through it this past season en route to a Florida 6A State Championship with Miami Central.

"With Terrence, came in with a preexisting injury," said Locksley. "One of the negatives obviously of COVID, some of our guys that we signed were unable to come up for official visits where we would normally do physicals. And his entry physical, here's a guy that played an entire season of high school football on a torn ACL. We were fortunate enough to catch it, our doctors did, and we repaired it and obviously he's out for spring."

Lewis had surgery to repair the torn ACL back in January, shortly after everyone arrived back on campus for winter workouts.

"We were fortunate enough to catch the preexisting injury with T2 or Terrence and get it fixed, but it just goes to show you the type of kid he is that he played the whole season up and through a state championship run on a torn ACL and we got it fixed. It's unfortunate, but it gives us a chance to get him healthy," Locksley added.

Lewis was a three-time Florida state champion in high school, recording 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three interceptions at Miami Northwestern as a junior in 2019.