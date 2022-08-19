Five-star Nyckoles Harbor's first game of his senior season is a week away but he's only been back on the field for a few days. His track season ended on August 6th at the AAU National Junior Olympics where he set a new personal best in the 100m with a time of 10.22 seconds.

The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll star sat down with Rivals.com (video below) to discuss where his recruitment currently stands and what he has planned for the next few months. Harbor has set an official visit for South Carolina in September and is expecting another chance in his official visit schedule.