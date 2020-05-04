Five-star Caleb Williams isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic and recruiting dead period slow down his recruitment. The quarterback Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga announced his top five a little over a month ago but now he’s trimmed his list of contenders down to three. Oklahoma, LSU, and Maryland are still in the running to sign Williams.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

Oklahoma is the favorite to land Williams’ commitment so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Sooners land in his top three. He has visited the Norman campus a few times and has raved about how well he clicks with head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams has said multiple times in the past that he feels like he is a good fit in any college system but it sounds like the transition to Riley’s offense would be seamless. Certainly, the recent trend of high quality quarterback play under Riley is working in Oklahoma’s favor with Williams.

Williams had been trending towards LSU while former offensive assistant Joe Brady was in Baton Rouge but the change to Scott Linehan has set the Tigers back a bit. Williams still feels very good about how successful he could be at LSU and knows the offense would be productive with him at the helm but getting more comfortable with the new coaches on Ed Orgeron’s staff has been the point of emphasis lately. That hasn’t been an impossible task during this recruiting dead period but is more difficult than it would normally be. The Tigers need to get Williams back on campus to try to regain the momentum.