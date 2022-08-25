While the Terps have brought in heralded freshmen like Jaishawn Barham and Octavian Smith who should see immediate playing time in their first year with the program, Maryland also added several newcomers through the transfer portal who should make an immediate impact on the field in 2022. With the start of the season right around the corner, TSR takes a look at five key newcomers who should make an immediate impact for the Terps this season. VanDarius Cowan A former Rivals100 prospect who won a national title at Alabama as a freshman before spending the past four seasons at West Virginia, Cowan is one of the most experienced players on the Terps roster. With senior Durell Nchami having the starting JACK linebacker position locked down, Cowan is expected to come in and likely man the other starting outside linebacker position. With little depth behind Nchami, don't be surprised to see Cowan slide over to the JACK position when Nchami comes off the field with someone else sliding into the SAM spot. Cowan is arguably the Terps' second-best pass rusher behind Nchami and as such should see a lot of snaps this season at both outside linebacker spots. Jacob Copeland

Jacob Copeland (No. 1) scoring a touchdown last season for the Florida Gators. (USA TODAY Sports)

There isn't a more hyped unit in College Park heading into the 2022 season than the wide receiver group and the addition of Jacob Copeland is a big reason for that. He comes from Florida of the SEC, where he was the Gators' leading receiver a season ago, having hauled in 41 catches for 642 yards and four touchdowns. His transition to Maryland has been seamless, with him flashing immediate chemistry with starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa in the Terps' spring game, where he hauled in five catches for a game-high 70 receiving yards. The addition of Copeland to go along with Rakim Jarrett as well as a healthy Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones gives Maryland one of the most talented WR corps. in America. Quashon Fuller A fourth-year junior, Fuller comes to Maryland from Florida State, where he spent the past three seasons. Likely to see time as part of a defensive end rotation along the Terps' D-line, he also has the versatility to see some snaps at the JACK linebacker position. His experience having played in the ACC, along with his versatility should make him a key contributor to the Terps' front seven this year as he looks to build on the three tackles for loss and sack he recorded a season ago. Chad Ryland No player has received more praise from head coach Mike Locksley during fall camp than kicker Chad Ryland. After the Terps struggled with their kicking game a season ago, Ryland has been a model of consistency in camp and has shown a big leg, booming a 58-yard field goal in the Terps' second intrasquad scrimmage. The Terps' explosive offense was a big draw for Ryland, who hopes to better his numbers from a season ago at Eastern Michigan, where he set the school recrord for points in a single season (104). With Maryland's starting kicker having missed five extra point attempts and having made just 65 percent of his field goal attempts a season ago, Ryland's consistency and ability to make big kicks could be the difference between winning and losing close games in 2022.