Five Terps garner All-Big Ten honors on defense, led by Sam Okuayinonu

Senior defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu was named Third Team All-Big Ten and four other Terps earned honorable mention all-conference honors on the defensive side of the ball, the league announced on Tuesday.





Okuayinonu was voted a third team selection by the league's coaches, while he garnered honorable mention accolades by the league's media.

A graduate student, Okuayinonu leads the Terrapins and is tied for eighth in the Big Ten with six sacks (all solo). He also leads the team and ranks 16th in the conference with 8.5 tackles for loss. Okuayinonu has started every game for Maryland over the last two seasons and has appeared in 27 of 28 games during his Terps career.

Other Terps voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten include senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett (media & coaches), junior defensive back Nick Cross (media), senior defensive lineman Ami Finau (media & coaches) and senior defensive back Jordan Mosley (media).

Bennett finished the regular season ranked first among all Power Five players in pass breakups (16). It’s the most pass breakups by a Terp in a single season since Domonique Foxworth had 22 in 2002. Bennett is also tied for the team lead and tied for 7th in the Big Ten with three interceptions, while he has also recorded 24 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Cross ranks second on the team with 64 tackles and is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. A three time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer, Cross also posted four pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a forced a fumble in 2021.

Finau ranks fourth on the team in tackles for loss (5.0) and sixth in total tackles (38). The senior has started 17 consecutive games, tied for the longest streak on the team. Finau posted a career-high 11 tackles to go along with a sack and forced fumble at Michigan State earlier this month. He also blocked a field goal in Maryland’s win at Illinois.

Mosley leads the Terps with 77 tackles, while also breaking up seven passes and forcing a fumble. In conference games, Mosley ranks tied for 7th in the Big Ten with seven pass breakups and 15th in the conference with 65 total tackles. The senior is the fourth-highest rated safety in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus. He has played in 39 career games for the Terps, including 17 straight starts.

The conference will announce All-Big Ten honors for the offense on Wednesday.