Below TSR takes a look at five potential breakout candidates in this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

In Maryland's Duke's Mayo Bowl win over NC State it was wide receiver Tai Felton who had a breakout performance, with a then career-high four catches for a career-high 69 receiving yards. Felton carried that momentum into this season, in which he has 48 catches for 723 yards and a team-leading six receiving touchdowns.

As more and more players opt out for various reasons and enter the transfer portal before the start of bowl season, it gives younger players and those who might have had a reserve role during the season a chance to shine and give fans a glimpse of what they might expect to see the following season.

The biggest storyline coming out of College Park ahead of the Terps' upcoming Music City Bowl appearance was who will not be playing in the game, as four-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa opted out and will not be suiting up versus Auburn.

While sophomore wideout Octavian Smith Jr. has been an integral part of the Terps' offense the past two seasons and even had a touchdown catch in last season's bowl game, he is poised to see his targets and production skyrocket next season with leading receiver Jeshaun Jones set to move on.

A former Rivals four-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 174-pounder has a knack for making defenders miss and has the speed to be a potential home run threat.

Despite being a backup this season, Smith has 21 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown, including a five-catch outing versus Penn State.

Smith should have some chemistry with Edwards and Edge, having taken reps with them in practice throughout the season. And like last year's bowl game, expect Smith to see a significant number of targets. Finally, don't be surprised if you see offensive coordinator Josh Gattis draw up an end around or jet sweep to get Smith the ball in open space.

QB Cameron Edge (R-Fr)

Most were probably expecting to see backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. on this list. But Edwards got his first career start with the Terps last season versus Northwestern (a win) and saw action in six games this season with six rushing touchdowns. So while most fans surely want to see more of Edwards with the Terps' starting offense, they also likely have some idea of what to expect.

Enter redshirt freshman Cam Edge. The one-time starting quarterback at local high school powerhouse DeMatha, Edge impressed Maryland coaches throughout the spring and fall.

At 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Edge has the size coaches look for at the Big Ten level with solid arm strength to boot.

Edge saw his first career action in the Terps' season opener versus Towson, but has not played since then. Based on comments from head coach Mike Locksley leading up to the bowl game, Edge should see significant snaps versus Auburn as he is expected to battle with Edwards and recent transfer MJ Morris, who previously started at NC State, for the starting spot next season.

A solid outing from Edge in the Music City Bowl would go a long way in possibly giving him a leg up in the QB competition heading into the spring.

RB Colby McDonald (Jr.)

Some of you might be scratching your head right now seeing Colby McDonald's name on this list. And frankly, we wouldn't blame you. But hear us out on this one and it might start to make sense.

McDonald has been a regular part of Maryland's running back rotation since his freshman season, when he finished with 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 60 carries.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder saw his carries cut in half in 2022, as he finished with just 140 yards on the ground and a career-low 4.7 yards per carry.

McDonald was a bright spot in the Terps' running game this season, carrying the ball 47 times for 283 yards and a couple of touchdowns. His 6.0 yards-per-carry average this season is a career-high and was significantly better than No. 2 back Antwain Littleton II, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry this season, despite 22 more touches than McDonald.

With Littleton having opted to enter the transfer portal ahead of the Terps' bowl game, McDonald becomes the clear No. 2 back for Maryland when they face Auburn in Nashville.

Despite nominal success during his three seasons in College Park, including a touchdown versus Virginia Tech in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl and a 99-yard rushing performance in the Terps' regular season finale at Rutgers that same season, McDonald has only had double-digit carries in a game three times during his college career and has never rushed for 100 yards in a game.

Don't be surprised if McDonald sees double-digit carries in the Music City Bowl and if he has the hot hand, potentially eclipses the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in his Maryland career.

TE Preston Howard (Fr.)

With junior tight end Corey Dyches having already entered the transfer portal ahead of Maryland's bowl game, freshman Preston Howard should become the Terps' top safety valve versus Auburn.

While the 6-foot-5, 238-pounder only has 12 catches for 155 yards this season, he regularly saw action throughout the year with his best production coming in the regular season finale versus Rutgers with two catches for a career-high 49 yards.

A former high school quarterback who also played basketball at McDonogh, Howard showed off exceptional athletic ability and a large catch radius throughout the season and it would not be surprising if he sees a career high in targets and catches versus Auburn.

CB Perry Fisher (Fr.)

With All-Big Ten cornerback Tarheeb Still opting out and rotational backups Corey Coley Jr. and Gavin Gibson both having already entered the transfer portal, Maryland's remaining young cornerbacks will have no choice but to take on more significant roles in the Music City Bowl.

Of those remaining young cornerbacks, Florida native Perry Fisher might be the most likely to break out versus Auburn.

At 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Fisher has the size to be physical with smaller wideouts at the line of scrimmage and has the length to breakup potential passes.

A former high school quarterback who was recruited to play wide receiver for the Terps, Fisher quickly switched sides of the ball upon arrival at Maryland. After redshirting in 2022, Fisher saw double-digit snaps on defense versus Towson, Virginia and Indiana, finishing with seven tackles during the regular season.

Luckily for Fisher and the rest of Maryland's defensive secondary, Auburn has seen four wide receivers enter the transfer portal since the Iron Bowl and will likely be starting equally inexperienced wideouts in Nashville.