Indiana has its fair share of injuries across its offensive line, but the status of the blockers that are nicked up for Maryland, as well as the other game-time decisions the Terps have, will be something to keep an eye on leading up to kickoff. Starting right tackle Marcus Minor has been unable to go the last two games as he recovers from a dislocated toe, and while he has been practicing all week, head coach Mike Locksley said how he feels during pregame warmups will determine his status. The same goes for starting cornerback Marcus Lewis, who has been out with a knee injury but practiced this week with a brace on his leg. Given Maryland’s multiple injuries in the secondary, Lewis’ health will be key for the Terps. As will whether or not McFarland is able to battle through his high-ankle sprain for another game.

The Terps will also hope to build some momentum of their own after getting crushed by Purdue as road favorites in West Lafayette. They’ll do so with redshirt junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome under center again and they could be without starting running back Anthony McFarland, who’s trying to tame a lingering high-ankle injury.

While the Hoosiers have plenty of skill players at wide receiver and running back, Locksley didn’t hesitate this week when saying that stopping the Indiana offense starts first and foremost with pressuring red-hot redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Terps were unable to get quarterback pressure against Purdue, but they’ll have to on Saturday in order to have any chance of stopping Indiana’s prolific passing game. It might take creative stunts or delayed blitzes in order for Maryland to free up edge rushers like Keandre Jones or Shaq Smith, but defensive coordinator Jon Hoke is going to have to draw up something to prevent Pennix from standing back there and picking a depleted secondary apart.



3. Keeping the turnover streak alive

The Terps’ turnover streak is now up to 18 games, which is good for the third-longest streak in the FBS, trailing only Mississippi State (22) and Syracuse (20). Maryland recorded at least one turnover in every game last season and so far have kept that trend up this year. Last week against Purdue, sophomore linebacker Chance Campbell forced a fumble that was recovered by Jones. The Terps have forced 10 turnovers this season and only lost seven, giving them a plus-three turnover margin, good for 27th-best in the country and fourth in the Big Ten. Maryland has won the turnover battle in four of its six games this year, and it will need to do so again on Saturday to give the Terps their best chance of winning.

4. Maryland’s explosiveness

Locksley frequently describes what he has seen from Maryland’s offense this season as “big-little,” meaning the Terps follow up big, explosive plays with little, negative ones. But, when Maryland has been explosive, it has been very explosive. In fact, the Terps’ 10 rushes of 30 yards or more are tied for the fourth-most in the FBS. On top of that, four of those 10 rushes have gone for 50 yards or more, tied for the most by any team in the country. Of the 10 explosive plays, Maryland has scored on four of them, including two from running back Javon Leak (64 yards vs. Syracuse and 42 yards at Rutgers), one from McFarland (80 yards at Rutgers), and one from Pigrome (61 yards at Purdue).

5. Who covers Whop?

With Ellis now out for the season and Lewis a question mark to play after sitting out the last three games, the Terps are left with a group of young, inexperienced defensive backs to pick up the slack. It’s an interesting week to be in this predicament, as Maryland will have to try to stop the Big Ten’s leader in receptions per game and receiving yards, Whop Philyor. The junior wideout has burst onto the scene for the Hoosiers this season and is the clear-cut favorite target of Penix. Stopping him could severely slow down Indiana’s offense, but how the Terps plan to do so remains to be seen. The depth just simply isn’t there to double Philyor, so some safety help and jamming at the line will likely be Maryland’s best bet.



