Who starts at quarterback for the Terps is one thing to watch for in this matchup. Here are five more things to watch when Maryland and Michigan take the field on Saturday.

There’s still some mystery as to who will be starting under center for Maryland. It will be either redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome, who has started the last three games, or grad-transfer Josh Jackson, who recently returned from a high ankle sprain.

The streak of consecutive games with at least one forced turnover that Maryland has been riding since the start of last season now sits at 20 and is the longest active streak in the FBS. Even in games that have been completely lopsided for Maryland, the Terps have found a way to create turnovers against the opposition. Senior cornerback Marcus Lewis intercepted Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan last week and returned it out of the end zone for 40 yards to extend the streak. Now that Maryland has the longest streak, it becomes a matter of how hard the Terps make it on others to surpass them.



2. Home is coming to Jackson

Homecoming is meant for a school’s alumni to return to campus for a day full of activities and a football game. But for Terps quarterback Josh Jackson, this year’s Homecoming literally means home is coming to him. Jackson is a Michigan native who grew up a fan of the Wolverines and attended many games in Ann Arbor. He is very familiar with Jim Harbaugh’s program and said earlier this week that it will be exciting to play the Wolverines for the first time in his college career. Playing against the team he grew up supporting and perhaps with some extra family in attendance, Jackson could find the extra motivation he needs to turn in a solid performance. If he plays sound football, the game will be much closer than the 21-point spread would indicate.

3. A measuring stick for Maryland’s offensive line

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said earlier this week that he has been pleased with some of the recent progress he has seen out of his offensive line, especially as it gets healthier and the first unit continues to gel together. Blocking up front has been an issue for the Terps all season long, and they’ll face perhaps their stiffest task to date in a talented Michigan front seven. It could be a rough day out there for Maryland’s blockers on Saturday, but Locksley often talks about how his team embraces the opportunity to play against the best. That’s certainly what the Terps’ offensive line will experience this weekend. Even if they don’t win the matchup, it will be a good gauge of how much Maryland’s offensive front has progressed in Locksley’s first season at the helm.

4. NFL showcase for star Terps

When a blue blood program comes to town, that means there will be plenty of NFL scouts in attendance. That aspect matched with the fact that Michigan’s defense will be one of the most pro-ready units Maryland’s offense will face this year makes for a great opportunity for some of the Terps’ offensive stars to showcase their talent to those at the next level. This is especially relevant for Terps tailbacks Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake, as well as wideout Dontay Demus. Demus will have to stay in College Park one more year either way, but if McFarland and Leake can find running room against this Wolverines front then they could improve their stock for this year’s draft.

5. An element of surprise

It could be nothing or it could be something, but this was the first week that the media was not allowed to film any portion of Maryland’s football practices. Perhaps Locksley has something up his sleeve that he wants to leave absolutely zero chance of leaking out. With a team like Michigan coming to College Park for Homecoming, it’s time for Locksley and the Terps to pull out all of the stops to try and pull off the upset. The mystery at quarterback is already showing some gamesmanship on Maryland’s part, but don’t be surprised if we see a trick play or two.