TSR takes a look at five storylines to pay close attention to as the Terps travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue Oct. 12.

Maryland will look to remain unbeaten in its all-time series against Purdue on Saturday, as the Terps gear up for their second straight Big Ten road game and hope to keep momentum rolling from a 48-7 win at Rutgers.

The Terps have been hit by their fair share of injuries this season — starting quarterback Josh Jackson being the latest with a high-ankle sprain — but they won’t get any sympathy from the Boilermakers, who have also lost their starting quarterback (Elijah Sindelar) and perhaps the most electric offensive player in the Big Ten, Rondale Moore.

Purdue will be a desperate team playing in its Homecoming game, but the Terps need a win just as bad in order to have a legitimate shot at the postseason this year.

Here are five things to watch when Maryland and Purdue take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

1. Battle of the Backup Quarterbacks

Both teams will feature backup quarterbacks in this contest, with the Terps having the edge with a more experienced and dynamic signal-caller in junior Tyrrell Pigrome. Pigrome played well at Rutgers after Jackson went down, and his coaches and teammates showed supreme confidence in him this week. The Terps maintain that their offense will not change much with Pigrome at the helm, but what will likely change is the way defenses play them. With defenders stacking the box to be prepared for Pigrome’s running ability, it should give Maryland some chances for some deep shots downfield. Pigrome’s deep ball has always been one of his strengths and he should be able to utilize it against the Boilermakers. On the other side, Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Plummer will make his second career start and hasn’t looked awful since filling in for Sindelar, but he hasn’t looked great either. He has some athleticism, but little arm strength. He’ll likely need to use all the mobility he has behind the Boilermakers’ shaky offensive line.

2. Purdue’s Porous O-line