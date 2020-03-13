News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 12:00:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Fla. three-star WR excited to add Terps offer during Maryland visit

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland hosted a bevy of football recruits March 6-8, including the Florida-based 7-on-7 squad Team Tampa, which has a number of athletes that already have an offer from the Terps or received an offer during their recent visit.

One who received an offer from Maryland last weekend was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 three-star wide receiver Junious Johnson, who was “really excited” to receive the look from the Terps but did his best to play it cool in person while on campus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}