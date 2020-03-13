Maryland hosted a bevy of football recruits March 6-8, including the Florida-based 7-on-7 squad Team Tampa, which has a number of athletes that already have an offer from the Terps or received an offer during their recent visit.

One who received an offer from Maryland last weekend was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 three-star wide receiver Junious Johnson, who was “really excited” to receive the look from the Terps but did his best to play it cool in person while on campus.