With coaches unable to visit recruits or host them on campus, Maryland’s staff is relying on film and phone calls to scout and communicate with prospects. But film and a phone were all the Terps needed to feel comfortable offering Tampa (Fla.) Robinson High School 2021 cornerback Leviticus McAffee on April 25.

The offer was McAffee’s first and it came on the same day he and the Terps’ outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans began establishing a relationship.