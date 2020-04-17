Josh Minott was swimming in his backyard when he hopped out, checked his phone and received a pleasant surprise. The Boca Raton ( Fla.) St. Andrews School four-star wing had just earned an offer from the University of Maryland.

As Minott described it, “it was just crazy.”

Minott has flown under the national radar a bit, but after a strong junior season capped off by a Florida 3A state championship, his stock has started to soar. Minott has received offers from Maryland and Oklahoma while receiving interest from Auburn, Baylor, Iowa, Kansas, Memphis, Texas and Wake Forest among many other schools. He is currently the No. 95-ranked prospect in the country by Rivals.